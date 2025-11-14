SoCal Co-Business Unit Leader

DPR Construction

As SoCal co-business unit leader for DPR Construction, Alicia Loh Ortiz combines technical expertise with a deep commitment to people and culture. Her impressive portfolio includes technically complex, high-profile builds for clients like Amgen, Edwards Lifesciences and B. Braun Medical. A recognized leader in her field, Ortiz was named to Engineering News-Record’s National Top 20 Under 40 list in 2022. She is a passionate advocate for equity, speaking at the Women’s Construction Coalition and volunteering at San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Women Rebuild event. Known for her open and relational leadership style, she fosters a culture where people feel valued, heard and empowered to grow, leading culture talks for early-career employees and creating systems to ensure fair administrative staff reviews.

