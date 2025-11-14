Chief Executive Officer

Groundswell

Alison Edwards is the chief executive officer of Groundswell, an organization dedicated to fostering dialogue and understanding across differences. Edwards, who became CEO in 2017 after 25 years with the organization, leads efforts to build stronger communities amid pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion. She guided the organization through its transformative rebrand from the OC Human Relations Council to Groundswell, expanding its mission beyond Orange County. Under her leadership, Groundswell launched the Restorative Schools initiative and the Building Bridges Initiative, which convenes conservative and progressive leaders for productive dialogue. The organization’s reach now extends into the public and private sectors, equipping leaders at school districts and companies like Sempra Energy to build more equitable, human-centered workplaces.