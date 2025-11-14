Co-Founder & General Partner

Willow Growth Partners

Amanda Schutzbank is the co-founder and general partner at Willow Growth Partners, where she invests in consumer brands and e-commerce enablement software businesses. Prior to co-founding her firm, she was a principal at Amplify, a Los Angeles-based pre-seed venture capital fund. Schutzbank also worked at Primary Venture Partners, a New York-based seed-stage fund, where she built a renowned portfolio support platform that provided operational advice, mentorship and recruiting services to portfolio companies. Her career in venture capital was preceded by her experience as a member of the founding team and as vice president of marketing at Karma and as one of the first associates in the Techstars NYC program. She began her career as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, where she worked on IPOs within the technology sector.

