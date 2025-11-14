Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Amanda Wolin is a partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson and a seasoned commercial real estate finance attorney. She represents national banks, insurance companies and private lenders in complex financing transactions. Wolin possesses extensive experience with acquisition, construction, bridge and mezzanine loans across commercial, multifamily, hotel and retail projects. She excels in structuring deals, negotiating documents and coordinating closings, always counseling clients on potential risks and practical solutions. A leader within the firm, she has expanded representation for key lending clients nationally and brought in significant new business. Wolin is dedicated to training junior associates, co-implementing the capital markets “Boot Camp” program and serving on the recruiting committee since 2017. She also serves on the LACBA Real Estate Finance Subsection Steering Committee and is co-president of the Temple Isaiah Preschool Parents Association.