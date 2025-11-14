Senior Creative Film Executive

Amazon MGM Studios

Recognized for her leadership and influence by prestigious platforms like Madam Noire and the Black Women Film Network, senior creative film executive Amber Rasberry of Amazon MGM Studios leads development, production and acquisitions for their feature film slate. Her executive oversight includes the star-studded action-comedy The Pickup, and her work has driven significant subscriber growth through titles like Maxine’s Baby and Divorce in the Black. Previously, Rasberry held senior creative leadership roles at Paramount Players, Tyler Perry’s 34th Street Films and Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network. A vocal advocate for inclusive hiring, her mission is to bring underrepresented creatives into every production role, from executives to wardrobe, to create broader opportunity pipelines. Rasberry actively mentors aspiring professionals through panels and screenings at institutions like Loyola Marymount University.

