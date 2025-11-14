Chief Operating Officer

211 LA

Recognized as a visionary leader in public service, Chief Operating Officer Amy Latzer has guided 211 LA through a period of bold innovation and operational transformation. She has driven the organization’s digital evolution to a fully cloud-based environment, increasing efficiency and positioning it as a leader in scalable, tech-enabled solutions for vulnerable communities. A veteran of disaster response, Latzer has led the organization’s emergency strategy for over a decade, coordinating with nonprofit, community and government partners to provide critical resources during regional crises. She is deeply committed to building leadership capacity from within, providing strong support for staff development and succession planning. A respected voice in her sector, she also serves on the executive customer advisory board of NICE.

