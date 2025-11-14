Founder

Angela Caglia Skincare

Recognized for her ability to merge luxury skincare with cutting-edge regenerative science, Angela Caglia is a trailblazer in beauty and wellness. As the founder and CEO of Angela Caglia Skincare, she has created a clinically driven brand that is redefining anti-aging through the power of human stem cell technology. Caglia recently made her boldest leap yet with the launch of Cell Forté Serum, a revolutionary product powered by a proprietary technology derived from ethically sourced human Mesenchymal Stem Cells. This innovation represents a major milestone, bridging the gap between biotech and beauty. Her work has been featured in Vogue, Forbes and The Wall Street Journal, and she is a vocal advocate for ethical sourcing and scientific transparency.

