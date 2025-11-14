Managing Partner

Winston & Strawn LLP

A nationally lauded attorney recognized by Chambers USA and Lawdragon, Angela Machala is the managing partner of Winston & Strawn LLP’s Los Angeles office. She leads an 80-person team while maintaining her litigation practice in white-collar defense. During the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, Machala co-founded a cross-office care team to support employees, secured emergency housing and supported a disaster relief fund. A trained mental health first responder, she openly champions well-being in the workplace. For over a decade, she has helped vet judicial candidates for the California governor’s office and currently serves on the governor’s Judicial Selection Advisory Committee and the board of Teach Democracy. One of Machala’s most striking career accomplishments is successfully getting criminal charges dropped against her clients before trial.