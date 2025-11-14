Chief Executive Officer

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort)

As chief executive officer of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), Ann Young Lee is a distinguished humanitarian leader with over two decades of experience in crisis relief. She co-founded CORE with Sean Penn, transforming it into an international NGO that responds to emergencies and builds community resilience globally. Lee has led relief efforts for major crises, including the Ukraine War, the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Helene. Recognized for her impact, she was featured as a cover star for The Hollywood Reporter’s Philanthropy Issue in July 2025 and received the A1 Award for Social Impact by Gold House. This past year, she led a large-scale recovery effort for the L.A. wildfires that served 27,000 community members and dispensed $3 million in cash assistance.

