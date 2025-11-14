President

Vital Link

April Barnes is the president and CEO of Vital Link, an Orange County-based nonprofit dedicated to preparing youth for successful futures through career exploration and work-based learning. Known for her collaborative leadership style, she forges meaningful partnerships with school districts, community colleges and industry professionals to align K-14 programs with high-demand sectors. In the last 24 months, Barnes has driven a 60% increase in organizational revenue and launched innovative initiatives like the Student Leadership Summit. Her leadership was instrumental in the organization’s post-pandemic recovery, which saw a successful transition back to in-person programming and an increase in internship placements for underserved youth. Under her leadership, Vital Link has expanded its programs to serve over 34,000 students annually.

