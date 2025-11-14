Founder & Creative Director

Gold Sky Productions

As the founder and creative director of Gold Sky Productions, April Luca is a visionary event producer who redefines how brands create moments that move people. From a career that began in New York City nightlife, she has become known for delivering culturally relevant, multisensory experiences across fashion, beauty and entertainment. Luca partners with the world’s most iconic brands and studios, including Vanity Fair, Netflix, Disney, Paramount and Hulu, curating A-list moments at destinations like the Sundance Film Festival. Her signature blend of design, hospitality and production also transforms lifestyle spaces such as Proper Hotels and NeueHouse into immersive experiences that leave a lasting mark. Her work spans Hollywood’s most iconic stages, including producing major awards shows like Variety’s Power of Women.