Associate

Foley & Lardner LLP

Empowering Los Angeles youth with legal knowledge and practical skills, Arantza Ceballos Rojas is an associate at Foley & Lardner LLP and a dedicated community leader. In her legal practice, she represents a range of prominent lenders and tax equity investors in renewable energy project financings across solar, battery storage and wind technologies. Rojas is adept at drafting and reviewing a wide range of legal documents, coordinating with diverse stakeholders and managing deal execution. She has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to her community through her dedicated membership with the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club, where she actively participates in mentoring and read-aloud programs. Through a partnership with the organization, she contributed to a Street Law Program that supported 23 high school students exploring topics like contracts and copyrights.