Chief Marketing Officer

Intellect

As chief marketing officer at Intellect, Ashley Hart is an award-winning marketing leader with over 25 years of global experience building and scaling high-impact teams at influential technology companies. In her first eight months at Intellect, she spearheaded a full modernization of the corporate brand and launched a redesigned website. Hart has held executive roles at Microsoft as corporate vice president of digital marketing and at Oracle as senior vice president of global marketing for its cloud portfolio. Her transformation of Infor.com into a high-performing lead generation engine earned Platinum and Gold honors from the Hermes, Muse and Dot Awards. She thrives at the intersection of data-driven decision making and creative brand storytelling, ensuring marketing efforts deliver measurable business outcomes.