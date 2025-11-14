Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

A partner in Ervin Cohen & Jessup’s litigation department, Banu Naraghi focuses her practice on corporate and intellectual property litigation in both state and federal court. She represents a wide range of clients, including content creators, investors and corporations in complex business disputes. A strategic and results-driven attorney, Naraghi has been recognized as a Southern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers and included in the Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation for 2025. Outside of her legal practice, she is a local DJ who performs at events throughout Los Angeles and is an active member of the Iranian American Bar Association and Provisors. She recently obtained summary judgment on a claim for patent infringement on behalf of a client for patents covering technology designed to combat COVID-19 in aircraft.