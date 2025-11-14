Executive Director Market Strategies & Growth - Live, Work, Play

CannonDesign

The first-ever executive director of Live, Work, Play at CannonDesign and a celebrated architect, Barbara Bouza, FAIA, shapes inspiring spaces that bring people together. She leads the firm’s strategic growth across people-focused markets, with notable projects including the Resnick Sustainability Center at Caltech. Bouza is the former president of Walt Disney Imagineering, where she led the global team behind Disney’s theme parks and resorts, overseeing game-changing projects like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Avengers Campus. A former president of AIA Los Angeles, she has also been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as Executive of the Year. She is the founding president of the nonprofit Architecture for Communities Los Angeles and has served on the board of Imagine LA.