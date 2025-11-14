CEO & Global Chair

Global Young Leaders Foundation

Fostering mutual understanding between young leaders from diverse cultures, Beatrice De Salles is the CEO and global chair of the Global Young Leaders Foundation. She leads Heritage Diplomacy Projects that integrate UNESCO World Heritage frameworks into educational programming in countries like Brazil, China, Italy and Turkey. These initiatives connect urban youth to cultural heritage sites such as the Forbidden City and the Great Wall, empowering community leaders and educators. De Salles also curates cross-border delegations that train young leaders to address real-world challenges, from environmental conservation to cultural preservation. Her extensive leadership includes serving as the country chair for cultural diplomacy at IGC Ishkama, CEO of the Global Humanitarian Organization and a council member for the World Affairs Councils of America.