Partner

Venable LLP

Belinda Martinez Vega is a partner in Venable LLP’s commercial litigation practice group, specializing in guiding clients through difficult business disputes with efficiency and thoughtfulness. A seasoned trial lawyer with over 25 years of experience, she handles complex commercial litigation, employment defense and matters for private equity firms. Vega also advises on white-collar criminal defense and conducts internal investigations. Her recent successes include winning a significant California Court of Appeal decision for a Las Vegas hotel company and securing favorable dispositions for TelevisaUnivision in employment matters. Recognized as a Top 100 Lawyer by the Los Angeles Business Journal, she previously served as president of the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension Board, managing over $32 billion in assets. Vega actively mentors young attorneys and serves on the board of Teach Democracy.