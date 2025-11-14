Chief Executive Officer

Working Wardrobes

As the second-ever chief executive officer of Working Wardrobes, Bonni Pomush is an engaging and passionate leader who stepped into the role following the retirement of its 31-year founder. She has significantly improved the nonprofit’s operational effectiveness, leading to its inclusion on the Orange County Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” for 2024. Pomush’s visionary guidance and strategic initiatives were instrumental in securing a $500K grant from the Orange County Board of Supervisors this year. A key community program under her leadership is “Power Up for Success,” a full day of career readiness services for transitioning military service members. She serves the community through her active membership in the Santa Ana and Irvine Chambers of Commerce and her position on the One OC Nonprofit Advisory Council.

