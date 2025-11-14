Chief Executive Officer

Pacsun

As the first female chief executive officer of Pacsun, Brieane Olson is accelerating the youth fashion retailer’s cultural relevance and global reach. Since becoming CEO in 2023, she has overseen the brand’s entry into China’s Douyin, secured licensing agreements with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Formula 1, and launched a collection with Paris Hilton. Olson’s leadership led to Pacsun being ranked among the top 10 brands on TikTok by Women’s Wear Daily in 2024. A forward-thinking innovator, she established the company’s AI Council to enhance operations and customer engagement. An influential voice in her industry, she serves on the National Retail Federation’s CEO Council, the Women in Retail Leadership Board and the Shoptalk Board of Advisors.