Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton

Recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Top 200 Lawyers, partner Camille Vasquez of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton advises high-net-worth individuals and celebrity clients in high-stakes litigation. She gained international fame as co-lead counsel for Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Vasquez continues to lead numerous high-profile brand reputation matters, representing clients like Rebel Wilson, A$AP Rocky, PepsiCo, Gloria Trevi and Danny Elfman. Fluent in Spanish, she effectively serves a diverse client base and is a member of the Hispanic National Bar Association. A sought-after commentator, she served as a contributor to NBC and speaks at engagements worldwide, recently addressing the University of North Carolina and the Oxford Union. Vasquez actively mentors young attorneys and serves her community as a foundation trustee for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.