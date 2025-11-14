Chief People Officer

Cornerstone

Creating workplaces where people can grow, contribute and succeed, Carina Cortez is the chief people officer at Cornerstone, where she leads the global HR teams and oversees the company’s people strategy. Her passion for human capital and equality has guided her through a 20-year career that includes leadership positions at distinguished brands like Glassdoor, Walmart eCommerce, PayPal and Visa. At Cornerstone, Cortez champions internal talent mobility and has led innovative learning experiences. She was a guiding force behind Cornerstone Spark, a global internal event held in a custom XR environment for more than 4,000 employees. Building on this success, her team launched Explore25, an initiative that engaged nearly 1,000 employees in 1,300 skill development challenges and 120 hours of AI-powered educational conversations.

