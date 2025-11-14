SVP, Sales & Marketing, Southern California Division

Trumark Homes

An SVP of sales & marketing for Trumark Homes’ Southern California Division, Carola Cherief is an innovative, results-driven leader with more than 30 years of global experience. She serves as an integral member of the division’s leadership team, guiding comprehensive sales and marketing efforts for communities across the region. Drawing on extensive international experience, Cherief was instrumental in developing TruFlex, a revolutionary platform that allows homebuyers to customize their homes with flexible design layouts. She also contributed to the company’s successful partnership with Daiwa House, Japan’s largest homebuilder, which has positioned Trumark for exponential growth. A dedicated mentor and advocate for women in homebuilding, she leads by example through the company’s philanthropic partnership with Charity: Water.

