Founder & CEO

Kitsch LLC

Cassandra Morales Thurswell is the founder and CEO of Kitsch LLC, the world’s largest self-funded, female-owned beauty brand. She launched the mid-nine-figure company in 2010 from her Los Angeles apartment. Thurswell scaled the business from handmade hair ties sold door-to-door to a global brand. Kitsch products are now available in over 32,000 stores across 95 countries. Under her leadership, Kitsch introduced Hair Perfume, a first-of-its-kind product projected to exceed $40 million in year-one sales. The brand disrupted the industry with solid haircare bars, replacing millions of plastic bottles and partnering with 4Ocean to remove trash from waterways. Thurswell actively mentors Latina and minority-owned beauty founders. During the recent L.A. wildfires, she mobilized Kitsch to donate nearly $1 million in essential haircare to communities in crisis. In 2024, Kitsch launched 45+ SKUs in 1,500 Target stores.