Audit Director

SingerLewak

An audit director at SingerLewak LLP, Cecilia Sanudo is a trusted leader known for her hands-on approach and clear communication style. She works closely with privately held and middle-market companies, guiding them through audits with efficiency, transparency and a deep understanding of their operational needs. At SingerLewak, Sanudo is recognized for her leadership within the audit practice and her commitment to building client trust through proactive planning and a collaborative mindset. She plays a key role in supporting companies as they navigate growth, regulatory changes and complex reporting requirements, contributing to the firm’s thought leadership on audit readiness and internal controls. A respected professional in her field, Sanudo is an active member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA).