Advertisement

Chander P. Arora

Portrait of Chander P. Arora

Biotechnology Program Director
Los Angeles Mission College

As the biotechnology program director at Los Angeles Mission College, Dr. Chander P. Arora is a transformative force in education, blending academic excellence with real-world career opportunities. Her industry-driven curriculum and project-based learning have achieved an impressive 95% job placement rate for students at leading companies like Takeda and Cedars-Sinai. Dr. Arora’s leadership was instrumental in securing the college’s first Bachelor of Science degree in Biomanufacturing, a groundbreaking achievement for the Los Angeles Community College District. A recipient of the prestigious National Science Foundation ATE Grant, she has also co-developed a standardized assessment exam in collaboration with Biocom California. Recognized as “Woman of the Year 2024” and a three-time “Educator of the Year,” Dr. Arora’s work includes collaborations with the World Health Organization on women’s health.
Advertisement