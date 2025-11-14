Biotechnology Program Director

Los Angeles Mission College

As the biotechnology program director at Los Angeles Mission College, Dr. Chander P. Arora is a transformative force in education, blending academic excellence with real-world career opportunities. Her industry-driven curriculum and project-based learning have achieved an impressive 95% job placement rate for students at leading companies like Takeda and Cedars-Sinai. Dr. Arora’s leadership was instrumental in securing the college’s first Bachelor of Science degree in Biomanufacturing, a groundbreaking achievement for the Los Angeles Community College District. A recipient of the prestigious National Science Foundation ATE Grant, she has also co-developed a standardized assessment exam in collaboration with Biocom California. Recognized as “Woman of the Year 2024” and a three-time “Educator of the Year,” Dr. Arora’s work includes collaborations with the World Health Organization on women’s health.