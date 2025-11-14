President & CEO

Los Angeles Brotherhood Crusade, Black United Fund, Inc.

Transforming South Los Angeles through community development as president and CEO of the Brotherhood Crusade, Charisse Bremond carries on the legacy of her late father, who founded the organization in 1968. As the first woman to hold the post, her tenure has been marked by an ability to expand the organization’s reach, impacting more than 500,000 residents. Bremond led the BLOOM Initiative, which improved opportunities for probation-involved Black males and decreased recidivism rates from a county average of 83% to less than 2%. In the last year alone, her Earn and Learn programs engaged 726 individuals in paid vocational training. In addition, she serves on the board of the Weingart Center and the advisory board for the Jenesse Center.

