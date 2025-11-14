SVP, Creator Partnerships

pocket.watch

The architect of the Creator Partnerships division at pocket.watch, Chase Landau, as its SVP, is a visionary executive who transforms YouTube creators into global household names. She has built one of the most impactful portfolios in digital media, now reaching 1.35 billion subscribers and generating 965 billion lifetime views. Landau has been instrumental in driving industry-first milestones, including the first billion-dollar retail franchise anchored by a creator and the first wide theatrical release from a YouTube brand, Ryan’s World the Movie. Rooted in responsibility, she also spearheaded the development of a comprehensive creator handbook based on best practices from SAG-AFTRA to ensure the safety and well-being of young talent. Her initiatives have generated over $100 million in creator payouts through content distribution, ad sales and franchise extensions.

