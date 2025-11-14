EVP, Chief Operating Officer

California Bank & Trust

Guiding financial strategy as EVP and chief operating officer of California Bank & Trust (CB&T), Chikako Tyler is a female force of influence within the state. She joined CB&T in 2010 and rose through roles in risk management and corporate credit before becoming CFO in 2018. She was pivotal in the bank’s recent acquisition of four FirstBank branches and facilitated the sponsorship agreement with San Diego FC. Tyler’s leadership drove $10 million in cost savings over four years while ensuring continued revenue growth. She also increased treasury fee revenues by 16% within six months as a corporate services executive. Inspired by her father’s entrepreneurial journey, she founded CB&T’s Banking on Women Business Resource Group in 2016.