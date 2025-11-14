Advertisement

Chloey Cho

Portrait of Chloey Cho

Founder
Solis and Luna Arts Corporation

Redefining healthcare through the healing power of music and art therapy, Chloey Cho is the founder of Solis and Luna Arts, a youth-led nonprofit with a global reach. She was inspired to start the organization after witnessing music’s positive impact on her grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran. What began as a small school club has grown into a major organization with 643 members across 17 U.S. states and 12 countries. Cho’s Alzheimer’s-focused research found that ~85% of patients reported increased positive feelings after listening to tango music. A former vice president of the Show Me Your Heart Foundation, where she helped raise over $11,000 for refugees, her organization reaches over 8,000 patients and veterans annually.
Advertisement