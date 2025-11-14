Founder

Solis and Luna Arts Corporation

Redefining healthcare through the healing power of music and art therapy, Chloey Cho is the founder of Solis and Luna Arts, a youth-led nonprofit with a global reach. She was inspired to start the organization after witnessing music’s positive impact on her grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran. What began as a small school club has grown into a major organization with 643 members across 17 U.S. states and 12 countries. Cho’s Alzheimer’s-focused research found that ~85% of patients reported increased positive feelings after listening to tango music. A former vice president of the Show Me Your Heart Foundation, where she helped raise over $11,000 for refugees, her organization reaches over 8,000 patients and veterans annually.

