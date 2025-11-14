Real Estate Agent

IS Luxury

As a real estate agent at IS Luxury, Christi Carrillo is a veteran leader with over two decades of experience and a reputation for unwavering integrity. She has a proven track record of transforming struggling real estate offices into profitable, high-culture environments, successfully recruiting top-producing agents like John Stanaland to Douglas Elliman in a prior role. Drawing on a unique life story of self-reliance and resilience after emancipating herself at 15, Carrillo has spent the last seven years in leadership and coaching roles, consistently mentoring others to overcome challenges and reach their full potential. She has served in key leadership roles for the Palos Verdes Association of Realtors and has earned awards for her fundraising efforts supporting veterans and the Boys & Girls Club.

