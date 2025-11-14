President & CEO

Los Angeles Urban League

As president and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League, Cynthia Mitchell-Heard is a nationally acclaimed social impact strategist with 25 years of experience in nonprofit management, government and philanthropy. Her tenure is marked by groundbreaking achievements, including becoming the organization’s first female COO and the first woman in over 90 years to lead as president & CEO. Under her leadership, LAUL has introduced innovative initiatives like the State of Black L.A. conference series and a partnership with Intuit to launch the IDEAS program, which fosters financial literacy and entrepreneurship. A dedicated community leader, she serves as a board member for the California League of Women Voters, the International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute and the USC Black Alumni Association.