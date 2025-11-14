Cynthia Sun

Partner

LTL Attorneys

Cynthia Y. Sun is a partner at LTL Attorneys and a key member of the firm’s consumer protection practice group. A litigator with 18 years of experience, she represents clients from individuals to Fortune 500 companies in matters of product liability, breach of warranty and consumer fraud. Sun leverages her extensive consumer warranty experience to act as lead counsel for the firm’s automotive clients, including Ford Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz, preparing cases for trial with aggressive and effective strategies. Having held partnership roles at prominent minority-owned law firms, she is deeply involved in the legal community, serving on the board of governors for the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association (SCCLA), where she also chairs the membership committee. A dedicated mentor, Sun speaks on legal and diversity topics at conferences for organizations like NAMWOLF and ASCDC.