Assistant Dean, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programs, and Clinical Associate Professor, Entrepreneurship, Argyros College of Business and Economics

Chapman University

As the assistant dean for innovation and entrepreneurship programs at Chapman University, Dr. Cynthia West fosters business innovation throughout Orange County. A seasoned leader, she previously built startups from zero to $20 million before entering the “give back” era of her career in 2023. At Chapman, she serves as an associate professor and director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics. West revitalized the Center post-pandemic, raising over $2.2 million in external funding within one year. This funding helped scale eight new programs focused on empowering entrepreneurs from underserved populations, including female founders and first-generation immigrants. Under her guidance, the Center graduated 50 student entrepreneurs in its first year and welcomed over 27,500 visitors to its events. A published author, West also serves her community as a board member for Project Insight.