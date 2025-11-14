Associate

Snell & Wilmer

A dynamic corporate and securities attorney at Snell & Wilmer, Dana Ontiveros advises clients on a wide range of transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financing and corporate governance. She counsels companies at every stage, from emerging startups to mature businesses, across industries such as technology, healthcare and consumer products. In a recent high-impact deal, Ontiveros led the $35-million sale of an experiential marketing agency, where she deftly navigated debt holder issues and compensation restrictions. Recognized for her excellence, she received a Snell & Wilmer Community Involvement Award for both 2024 and 2025. Deeply committed to educational equity, she was appointed to the board of directors for the PUENTE Learning Center in 2024 and has volunteered with Bet Tzedek Legal Services.