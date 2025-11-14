Managing Attorney & Partner

Bamieh & De Smeth PLC

Danielle De Smeth, a courageous and principled legal advocate, is a managing attorney and partner at Bamieh & De Smeth, PLC. She joined the firm full-time in 2013. De Smeth quickly distinguished herself through her intellect and formidable courtroom presence. She helped expand the firm by opening its Santa Barbara office in 2015. She became managing partner in 2019 and was instrumental in doubling the firm’s size. Her practice spans civil rights, employment discrimination and serious personal injury cases. De Smeth has argued before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and recently led the representation of families whose young children were sexually abused at UCLA’s Early Care & Education Center. In April 2025, her advocacy proved crucial when a jury found the accused teacher guilty on nine charges related to the abuse of five young children.