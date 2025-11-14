Marketing Director, Head of Social Media

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

As a future-focused communications executive and the marketing director and head of social media at PwC, Daryl Drabinsky positions global organizations at the leading edge of transformation. Her career includes leading digital strategy at Weber Shandwick and serving as head of digital, social & experiential communications at CVS Health & Aetna. At PwC, Drabinsky leads the social media team across the U.S. & Mexico, co-leads the 2025 communications strategy and guides the implementation of AI solutions. A passionate leader of ESG initiatives, she is dedicated to supporting women colleagues and people with disabilities. She serves on the board of directors for the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Los Angeles and was a founding member of Chief’s Los Angeles network. Drabinsky is a three-time “40 under 40” honoree, recognized by PR Week, Brand Marketers and Wharton Alumni.