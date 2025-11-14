Program Director

Good Shepherd Shelter

Recognized for her successful advocacy and visionary leadership, Deana Payne is the program director at Good Shepherd Shelter in Los Angeles. A domestic violence survivor herself, she brings a unique and powerful perspective to her role, knowing firsthand the fears and challenges residents face. Her leadership has been instrumental in expanding the shelter’s services to include families with middle school children, a significant change that involved creating a new therapy program and remodeling a facility into a dedicated activity center. In a recent triumph, Payne successfully lobbied the Los Angeles City Council, leading an effort that resulted in the full restoration of a proposed $4.4-million budget cut for city-funded domestic violence programs. A true champion for survivors, she provides not only management but also friendship, coaching and guidance to every family.

