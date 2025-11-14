Founder & CEO

The Flora May Foundation

Debbie Hansen-Bosse is the founder and CEO of The Flora May Foundation, a nonprofit she launched in 2017 to support parents with children facing mental health or substance abuse crises. As a third-generation community servant, she has built an organization that provides critical wraparound services, including no-cost therapy, crisis intervention and transportation, now serving over 150 parents per year. Hansen-Bosse has earned significant recognition, including being named a 2025 Woman of Distinction by Assemblywoman Laurie Davies and a 2025 Woman of the Year by Supervisor Katrina Foley. In addition to her board service with Arts for All and the Passkeys Foundation, she pioneered the award-winning Working Women Winning workforce initiative. Her program achieved a 98% employment retention rate one year after participant certification.