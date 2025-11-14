Advertisement

Deborah Anne Benton

Portrait of Deborah Anne Benton

Founder, Managing Partner
Willow Growth Partners

As the founder and managing partner at Willow Growth Partners, Deborah Benton is an accomplished investor, entrepreneur and C-level operator who has established herself as one of the most acknowledged voices on innovation in California. A true pioneer in a male-dominated industry, she leads a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in values-led emerging consumer brands. Her professional life is an uncommon fusion of operating and investment backgrounds, which has made her an empathetic and hands-on investor. Benton’s recent work includes investing over $20 million into tomorrow’s iconic brands and serving on the boards of companies like Dae and Goodles. A dedicated mentor to female business owners and a former member of Malibu’s Homelessness Committee, she recently returned to her investors a 12x+ return from Willow Growth’s first investment after only four years.
Advertisement