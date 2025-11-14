Deborah Anne Benton

Founder, Managing Partner

Willow Growth Partners

As the founder and managing partner at Willow Growth Partners, Deborah Benton is an accomplished investor, entrepreneur and C-level operator who has established herself as one of the most acknowledged voices on innovation in California. A true pioneer in a male-dominated industry, she leads a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in values-led emerging consumer brands. Her professional life is an uncommon fusion of operating and investment backgrounds, which has made her an empathetic and hands-on investor. Benton’s recent work includes investing over $20 million into tomorrow’s iconic brands and serving on the boards of companies like Dae and Goodles. A dedicated mentor to female business owners and a former member of Malibu’s Homelessness Committee, she recently returned to her investors a 12x+ return from Willow Growth’s first investment after only four years.