Senior Director of Transactions

Benedict Canyon Equities

Deborah Herrarte-Lopez is the senior director of transactions at Benedict Canyon Equities (BCE), where she leads the execution of all acquisitions, refinances and dispositions across the firm’s national multifamily portfolio. A cornerstone of BCE’s growth strategy since 2014, she has been instrumental in closing complex, high-value real estate deals by managing all aspects of transactional due diligence and documentation. Within the firm, Lopez is a trusted advisor known for her sharp attention to detail, steady decision-making and ability to manage multiple high-pressure projects simultaneously. She also plays a key role in mentorship, guiding staff through the nuances of real estate transactions. She supports community-based initiatives focused on housing and responsible real estate development, contributing to the firm’s mission of delivering high-quality properties.