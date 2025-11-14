Global Chief Client Officer

Monks

As the global chief client officer for Monks, Deborah Heslip is a visionary leader who applies over two decades of marketing services experience to guide premier global clients through complex digital transformations. She possesses a unique talent for helping brands transition from traditional models to AI-native systems, enabling them to achieve sustained relevance in the cultural landscape. Heslip’s forward-thinking approach has been pivotal in solving the speed, scale and spend challenges of modern global marketing for major partners. A dedicated mentor, she is deeply committed to fostering industry talent and serves as an executive sponsor of the S4 Women’s Leadership Program, where she helps shape content and equip future female leaders to excel. Her leadership has been instrumental in Monks’ partnership with General Motors, redefining the brand’s content supply chain with AI-powered marketing orchestration.