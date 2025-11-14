CEO & Partner

Alegria Collaborative

Guiding clients toward recovery with deep empathy as CEO and partner of Alegria Collaborative, Dia Katrina Parsons is a certified CADC II counselor specializing in behavioral health. Motivated by personal loss from addiction’s impact, she brings a profound firsthand understanding to her work, helping individuals and families find renewed strength. Her distinguished career path includes roles as an admissions counselor at Creative Care, Inc. and positions at the Avalon Malibu Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Center and the CLARE Foundation, where she honed her expertise in client care. Parsons’ international living experience and versatile skills further enhance her adaptability and ability to connect with a diverse range of clients navigating the path to recovery. Her leadership at Alegria Collaborative continues her mission of providing exceptional, compassionate behavioral health support to the community.

