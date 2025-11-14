Chief Operating Officer

SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services, LLC

Recognized as a thought leader on the Insurance Business America “Hot 100 List,” Chief Operating Officer Diana Granillo brings over 30 years of industry experience to SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services, LLC. In her role, she oversees daily operations and is the driving force behind the execution of the firm’s long-term goals. Granillo has modernized company-wide systems, reorganized the property and casualty divisions and created a new acquisition marketing platform. A dedicated mentor, she actively champions the advancement of women and recently spearheaded an initiative to create a diversity, inclusion and belonging committee. She currently serves as vice president of the RiskProNet International Board of Directors and is a past president of a local IIABA chapter. In a prior executive role, Granillo grew a retail agency tenfold through the management of 16 successful mergers and acquisitions.