Executive Director

National Association for Latino Independent Producers

Creating opportunities for underrepresented communities as the executive director of the National Association for Latino Independent Producers, Diana Luna has dedicated her 20-year career to the professional advancement of creative individuals. For the past seven years, she led the nonprofit Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today, building a tight-knit community of more than 100 talented creators and fostering professional growth and collaboration. Previously, Luna launched master’s degrees in arts management and art business at Claremont Graduate University, where she also oversaw the Latino Arts Leaders Fellowship to position Latino executives in the arts nonprofit sector. In her former role as the director of LMU Extension at Loyola Marymount University, she managed more than 160 job training certificate programs, focusing on job placement for underserved populations.