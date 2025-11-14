Partner

Sidley Austin LLP

A partner at Sidley Austin LLP and a trusted strategic advisor, Diana Ovsepian is defined by her multifaceted expertise in commercial real estate, finance and hospitality law. She leads and negotiates a broad array of high-value, complex deals involving the development, acquisition and financing of hotels, resorts and commercial assets for private equity firms, REITs and institutional investors. A respected voice in her industry, Ovsepian frequently speaks at leading events, including the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference and teaches hospitality law at American University School of Law. She is a proud and engaged member of the Armenian Women’s Bar Association and provides pro bono legal services with a special focus on family advocacy and adoption cases.

