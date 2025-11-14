Founder & CEO

Lattice Impact Consulting, LLC

Diana Tellefson Torres is the founder and CEO of Lattice Impact Consulting, LLC, a firm dedicated to helping mission-driven organizations build scalable, equity-centered programs rooted in her visionary leadership in advocacy and public policy for farmworker communities. She previously founded and led the UFW Foundation, growing it from a one-person operation into a national powerhouse with 140 employees that secured vital legal immigration support and health protections for thousands. Torres’ leadership proved pivotal in obtaining historic disaster relief from the USDA, including a $700-million pandemic program, marking a first for the department. Formerly serving as a national vice-president for the United Farm Workers, she continues her advocacy through board service, currently acting as treasurer for the Infectious Disease Prevention Network.