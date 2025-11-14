Chief Legal Officer

Gusto, Inc.

As chief legal officer at Gusto, Inc., Dina Segal leads a team of more than 60 legal, compliance and policy professionals while serving on the company’s executive team. A seasoned public and private company lawyer, she brings extensive experience in building companies and technologies in regulated industries. Her journey as a refugee who immigrated to the United States as a child instilled in her a deep appreciation for resilience and opportunity, values that shape her passion for supporting small businesses and championing women entrepreneurs. Segal is committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment where her team can thrive. Beyond her role at Gusto, she is a dedicated leader in her community, serving as co-president and a board member of SunLaw, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing and connecting women in-house counsel.

