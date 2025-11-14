Partner

Umhofer, Mitchell & King LLP

Recognized for her exceptional legal acumen, Dolly K. Hansen is a partner at Umhofer, Mitchell & King LLP, where she represents corporate and individual clients in high-stakes matters. Her practice focuses on major civil litigation and criminal defense, handling complex disputes involving corporate governance, fiduciary duty and mass torts. Prior to joining the firm, Hansen spent nearly a decade at a premier regional practice and six years as an associate at Skadden, Arps, where she handled cases for Fortune 500 corporations and managed a variety of litigation. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service by representing numerous private clients on a pro bono basis in criminal defense matters. Her legal career began with a prestigious clerkship for the Honorable Justice James R. Zazzali of the New Jersey Supreme Court.

