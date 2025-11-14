CEO & Managing Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

CEO and Managing Partner of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Donna Wilson leads the AmLaw 200 firm with a focus on innovation and transformation. As one of the few LGBTQIA+ women leading a major law firm, she has guided Manatt through steady growth since 2019, surpassing $453 million in revenue in 2024. Wilson restructured the firm around industry-focused groups, integrating legal services with business consulting. Her disciplined approach spearheaded strategic hiring across key sectors, enhancing the firm’s capabilities. A first-generation college graduate, she champions an inclusive culture where diverse talent can thrive. Wilson believes authenticity benefits clients and improves outcomes. Under her leadership, Manatt earned Mansfield Certification and the WILEF Gold Standard Certification multiple times. She serves her community as a member of the board of directors for Public Counsel.