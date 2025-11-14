Vice President

Meridian Capital Group

As vice president at Meridian Capital Group, Dorian Aftalion Gabai is a key member of the Los Angeles team, serving as a trusted advisor to developers, investors and family offices nationwide. She is known for structuring complex debt solutions and finding creative financing strategies across retail, multifamily, industrial and office properties. Her standout achievement includes securing a ground-up construction loan for a modular multifamily project, successfully pitching over 100 capital sources to secure exceptional financing for an asset type unfamiliar to many lenders. She champions mentorship initiatives, serving as chair of the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Mentorship Forum and as chair of the real estate group for the Milken Community Schools Alumni Board. Aftalion Gabai is deeply involved in charitable work, supporting organizations like Chai Lifeline, Midnight Mission and Tomchei LA.

